Youth’s Body Recovered From Roadside In Kendrapara 

Kendrapara: Mystery shrouded the death of a youth whose body was recovered from roadside in Mahakalapada locality of Kendrapara district.

The deceased has been identified as Kalia Das, a resident of Kajalapatia village in Batighara panchayat.

Reportedly, locals spotted the body lying along Chhapali and Kharinasi road near Dhaniapada and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. the cops also recovered a motorcycle from the spot.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, a police official said.