Youth’s Body Recovered From River In Keonjhar 

Keonjhar: The body of a youth was recovered from a river in Pandapada locality of Keonjhar district. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body floating in Budhi River of Kamarnali village under Pandapada police limits and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the death of the victim.