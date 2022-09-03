Youth’s Body Recovered From Railway Tracks In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The body of a youth was recovered from railway tracks near Shyamacharanpur station in Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the family member alleged that the youth has been murdered by some miscreants.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.