Youth's Body Recovered
Youth’s Body Recovered From NH-55 In Cuttack

By Pradeep Sahoo
Cuttack: The body of a youth was found lying alongside National Highway-55 near Nuntikiri Chhak in Choudwar of Cuttack on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Lokanath Biswal from OTM Durga Bazar area and was an auto-rickshaw driver.

According to reports, Biswal did not return home last night. The family members later learnt that his auto-rickshaw overturned near Birupa barrage.  Meanwhile, they alleged that he was murdered.

On being informed, Choudwar police along with a scientific team reached the spot and launched a probe.

Breaking