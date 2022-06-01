Youth’s Body Recovered From NH-55 In Cuttack

Cuttack: The body of a youth was found lying alongside National Highway-55 near Nuntikiri Chhak in Choudwar of Cuttack on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Lokanath Biswal from OTM Durga Bazar area and was an auto-rickshaw driver.

According to reports, Biswal did not return home last night. The family members later learnt that his auto-rickshaw overturned near Birupa barrage. Meanwhile, they alleged that he was murdered.

On being informed, Choudwar police along with a scientific team reached the spot and launched a probe.