Youth’s Body Recovered From Nagavali River, His Father Still Missing

Rayagada: The body of a youth, who was swept away along with his father in Nagavali river at Rayagada, has been recovered by the fire services personnel from near Beheraguda here today. However, his father still remains untraceable.

The deceased youth, K Jitendra (19), along with his father Srinivas (45), of Kampa residential area of Paralakhemundi town, had gone to visit Maa Majhighariani temple.

After crossing the Chekaguda hanging bridge, Srinivas went to the bank of the river for washing his legs. Suddenly, his legs slipped and he was swept away by strong currents.

Immediately, Jitendra jumped into the river to rescue his father but in vain. Due to the strong currents, he also went missing in the river.