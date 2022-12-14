Youth’s Body Recovered From Farmland In Jharsuguda, Murder Suspected

Jharsuguda: The body of a Youth was recovered from a farmland under Rengali police station limits in Jharsuguda district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pintu Dehury (28) from Dhulunda Village.

According to reports, Pintu had gone for a feast on Tuesday. However, he didn’t return home. Later on Wednesday morning, some locals spotted the Pintu’s body lying in farmland near Bantipali-Muralipalli road and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The cops have also seized his body near his body.

Injury marks have also been found on the body. Prima facie, it is suspected that some miscreants might have killed the youth and then dumped the body inside.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.