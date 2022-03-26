Youth’s Body Found Lying In Farmland In Balasore

Balasore: The body of a youth was found lying in farmland in Nilagiri town of Balasore district on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body lying in the farmland near Panchalingeswar road in Nilagiri and informed the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for the post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to ascertain, the prima facie suggested that the youth might have been attacked brutally with a sharp-edged weapon following which he died.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, a police official said.