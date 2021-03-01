Youth’s body found in Ganjam; murder suspected

Ganjam: The lifeless body of a youth was found in the middle of the road at Keuta Sahi in Humma village under Rambha police limits in Ganjam district.

Though the exact cause behind the death remained unknown, it is suspected that the youth was murdered.

The deceased was identified as Dandapani Biswal of Bada Sahi in Humma.

According to available information, left home last night in order to attend nature’s call. However, early on Monday morning, locals spotted his lifeless body at Keuta Sahi nearly 200 metres away from Humma Police Outpost.

On being informed, a police team along with SDPO Thakur Prasad Patra reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem.

While the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police have recovered a wooden stick and belt.