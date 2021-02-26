Youth’s body found hanging in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police today recovered the body of a youth hanging from a tree on the road stretch to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

The deceased was identified as Atul Singh (22), son of Brij Bihari Singh of Jharsuguda Mangalbazar, informed Talpatia police.

According to reports, Atul went out of the house at around 3am today. When he did not return, the family carried out a frantic search but in vain.

Later in the day, some passersby spotted the hanging body on the road stretch to the district headquarters hospital and informed Talpatia police.

Police immediately rushed to the spot, recovered the body and the post-mortem was conducted.

The body was identified and handed over to Atul’s family in the afternoon, police said.

However, an investigation has been initiated by the police to ascertained the circumstances under which the youth’s body was found hanging 5 kilometres away from the town.