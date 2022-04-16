Youth’s Body Found Hanging From Tree; Murder Suspected

Kantabanji: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in a forest near Mahulapati village under Turekela police station in Bolangir district.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body hanging from the tree and informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Though the reach reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have been murdered as blood strain has been spotted on him.