Youth’s Body Found Hanging From Tree In Puri 

Puri: The body of a youth has been found hanging from a tree in Brahmagiri town of Puri district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kanhu Swain, a resident of Chudanga Sahi here.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the youth hanging from a tree near Binayak Nagar under Brahmagiri police limits and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the victim is yet to be ascertained, the family member of the deceased alleged that the youth has been murdered, and later his body was hanged to give the case a suicide angle.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.