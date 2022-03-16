Youth’s Body Found Hanging From Tree In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in Patana locality of Keonjhar district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkishore Munda, a resident of Sanajamupasi village under Patana police limits.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted Rajkishore’s body hanging from a tree near his house and informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, a police official said.