Youth’s Body Found Hanging From Tree In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree near the Tankapani bridge in Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body of youth hanging from the branch of a tree near the Tankapani bridge and informed the police about the same.

On getting information, Saheed Nagar Police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.