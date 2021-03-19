Youth’s Body Found From Railway Tracks In Nuapada

Nuapada: A mutilated body of a youth was found on the railway tracks at Nuapada railway station in the district. The deceased person was identified as Trinath Sahu, a resident of Parasaguda village.

Reportedly, the government railway police (GRP ) spotted the mutilated body on the railway tracks. Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation suggests that he might have died after being hit by a train.

Following this, GRP personnel informed the Nuapada police. On intimation, the cops reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.