Youth’s Body Found Floating In Water Tank In Nayagarh 

Nayagarh: The body of a youth was found floating in a water tank in Ratanpur village of Nayagarh district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Mohanty, a resident of Lenkudipada village.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body floating in a water tank of an under-construction house in Ratanpur village and informed police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that someone might have murdered the youth and later dumped his body in the water tank.

Further investigation in this regard is underway, the police official said.