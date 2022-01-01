Youth’s Body Found Floating In Gangua Nullah In Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: The body of a youth was recovered from a nullah in Mancheswar locality of Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body floating in Gangua nullah at Chakeisiani area in Mancheswar and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

Though the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that someone might have murdered the youth and later dumped his body in the nullah.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.