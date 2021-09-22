unlicensed pistol
Youth with unlicensed pistol arrested in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested a youth for his alleged involvement in firearms smuggling ans seized an unlicensed pistol from his possession.

Based on a specific input, police conducted a patrolling at Bharatpur area in Bhubaneswar and eventually zeroed in on the accused.

The suspect was apprehended with the possession of unlicensed pistol and 5 rounds of live bullets.

Besides, it was also found that multiple cases were lodged against the youth at various police stations earlier.

