Youth Who Killed Cousin Sister On Raksha Bandhan Succumbs To Death

Berhampur: A 24-year-old youth, who allegedly stabbed his 13-year-old cousin sister to death on the day of Rakha Bandhan yesterday, succumbed to death while undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College & Hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the deceased youth, Ashutosh Panigrahi, was accused of murder of his cousin sister, Prajukta by slitting her throat and critically injuring his cousin brother, Anshuman, with a sharp weapon while the family members had assembled to observe a death anniversary Monday.

The shocking incident took place at Jagannathvihar under Bada Bazaar police station limits of Berhampur in Ganjam district. After stabbing his cousins, Ashutosh fled the scene and later attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving bus near Pochilima under Hinjili police station.

Ashutosh was rescued from the roadside in critical condition and admitted to the MKCG. However, he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment this morning.

On the other hand, Prajkuta’s younger brother Ayushman is currently undergoing treatment at a private medical college 7 hospital in Bhubaneswar.

