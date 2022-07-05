Father Found Dead
Twin cityCuttack

Man Upset With Family Feud Commits Suicide In Cuttack

By Pradeep Sahoo
77

Cuttack: A man allegedly committed suicide over a family feud in the Jagatpur locality of Cuttack district. The deceased has been identified as Pratap Majhi from Gunthapada village under Jagatpur police limits.

According to reports, Pratap had married another woman without divorce to his first wife . Following this, his first wife had registered a complaint against him with the local police following which he was summoned to the police station.

Upset over the matter, Pratap returned home and reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself. Later, his family members alerted about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

Pradeep Sahoo 13954 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking