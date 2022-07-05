Man Upset With Family Feud Commits Suicide In Cuttack

Cuttack: A man allegedly committed suicide over a family feud in the Jagatpur locality of Cuttack district. The deceased has been identified as Pratap Majhi from Gunthapada village under Jagatpur police limits.

According to reports, Pratap had married another woman without divorce to his first wife . Following this, his first wife had registered a complaint against him with the local police following which he was summoned to the police station.

Upset over the matter, Pratap returned home and reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself. Later, his family members alerted about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.