Youth throws hot oil on street-food seller, arrested

Bhubaneswar: A youth was nabbed for allegedly throwing hot oil on a street food seller over delay in service. The accused has been identified as Amit Swarup alias Salia of Kunjapatna Sahi under Sri Lingaraj police limits.

According to police, one Somanath Rout, who ran a momo shop at Bhimapur, was approached by Amit for the service. However, an altercation emerged over delay in serving momo.

Meanwhile, the situation turned ugly after Amit threw hot oil (used in frying of momo) on Somanath following which the victim sustained burn injuries.

Police had launched a probe into the matter and arrested the accused from Nayagarh area.