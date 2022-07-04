Youth Thrashed To Death In Bhadrak

Youth Thrashed To Death
State

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhadrak: A youth was allegedly thrashed to death during a marriage feast at Bijegangadharpur in the Bhadrak district on Sunday.

According to reports, a quarrel broke out between the victim and some people during the marriage feast. Later, the matter escalated to the form of bloodshed after the latter thrashed him to death.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

Breaking