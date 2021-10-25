Youth Thrashed For Misbehaving With Minor Girls In Balasore

Balasore: A youth was brutally thrashed by the locals in Panbandha village Of Nilagiri in Balasore district for allegedly misbehaving with two minor girls late last night.

The accused was identified as a labourer, who works at the Mega Water project in the village.

According to reports, the accused misbehaved with two minor girls. After being aware of the incident, the locals tied the accused in a pole and thrashed him blue and black.

Later, villagers released the youth this morning with a fine.