Youth talking on cell phone mowed to death by train

Cuttack: A youth was mowed to death by a train when he talking on a cell phone while walking on railway tracks in Sikharpur area here.

According to sources, the mishap occurred while the youth was unmindfully walking down the tracks at the railway level crossing near Sikharpur when a speeding train hit him.

An investigation into the incident is underway. The death seemed to be accidental, not suicide, sources said.

The witnesses claimed that they saw the youth talking on the phone with earphones on.