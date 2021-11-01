Youth Stabs Mother-Daughter
Twin cityBhubaneswar

Youth Stabs Mother-Daughter Duo In Bhubaneswar

By Pragativadi News Service
0 6

Bhubaneswar: A youth allegedly stabbed a woman and her daughter at Saileshree vihar area under Chandrashekhar police limits in the state capital on Monday.

The accused has been identified to be a neighbour of the victims.

Reportedly, the accused posing as a woman barged into their house and allegedly attacked the mother-daughter duo with a knife. The accused was also injured in the tussle between them.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe. However, the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

Pragativadi News Service 1054 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × one =

Breaking