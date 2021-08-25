Youth Stabs Girlfriend’s Mother, Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Police here have arrested a youth after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend’s mother with a sharp weapon. The incident was reported from the State capital Bhubaneswar.

The arrestee has been identified as Maheswar Swain (32) of Sundarpur.

As per reports, the incident took place when the victim (mother of the girl) got aware of the relationship between him and his partner. For which, the victim had warned the youth to stay away from her daughter.

Fumed over the incident, the youth attacked the woman with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured. While she was rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital, Nayapalli police arrested the accused after registering a case.

Reportedly, the accused has been forwarded to court, sources said.