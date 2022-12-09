Youth Stabs Elder Brother To Death On City Outskirts

Balipatna: A 25-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his elder brother to death at Mukundadaspur Harijan Sahi (Balisahi) under Balipatna police station limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, Jaggu alias Jagannath Bhoi (28), son of late Purunchandra Bhoi, often takes up fights with his family members in an inebriated condition. Last night, he again took up a fight with his younger brother Raja Bhoi (25) and abused other family members.

Unable to bear the assaults of Jaggu, his younger brother Raja stabbed him with a broken piece of glass. Hearing the commotion, neighbours reached their house and rescued Jaggu in critical condition. He was then admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. However this morning, he succumbed to the fatal stab wounds inflicted by his younger brother.

After getting information about the entire incident, Balipatna police immediately rushed to Makundadaspur village and arrested accused Raja.

It is may be mentioned here that their father Purunchandra Bhoi has committed suicide about five years ago due to the nuisance of Jaggu.

Till the time of writing, the police have informed that a formal complaint has been lodged by Jaggu’s family in Balipatna police station.