Youth Stabbed To Death By Group Of People In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A verbal altercation between two groups turned into a furious mishap which led to the death of a youth ear Sainik School in the Saheed Nagar area of Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

While the deceased identified as Niranjan Parida was stabbed by a group of youth there, another injured youth, identified as Bishal Patra is undergoing treatment at the nearest hospital.

According to reports, the incident took place this evening when an altercation took place between the victims and another group overeating cake.

Enraged over the altercation, the accused stabbed the victims multiple times.

Following this, Parida and Patra both became critical on the spot. Immediately both were rushed to the nearest hospital where Parida succumbed to his injuries and Patra is battling for life there.

On being informed, police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, locals later stage a road blockade demanding the arrest of the assailants involved in the murder.