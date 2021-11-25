Youth stabbed by miscreants in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth was stabbed by miscreants near Science Park in Odisha capital, Bhubaneswar.

As per available information, few people approached the youth and suddenly attacked the latter leaving him with injuries.

Reportedly, the victim has been admitted to hospital in critical condition.

On being alerted, Saheed Nagar Police reached the crime spot and started an investigation.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is unknown, it is suspected that the crime took place over past rivalry.