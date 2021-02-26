Youth slits uncle’s throat with blade in Berhampur

Berhampur: A youth allegedly killed his uncle by slitting his throat over a quarrel. The incident took place in Lanjia village under Sadar police station limits last night.

According to sources, a clashe broke out between Narendra Gouda and his nephew Shivram Gouda at a relative’s party in Lanjia village. In a fit of rage, Narendra threw his a plate at Shivram.

After the party, Narendra returned home and went to a nearby canal at 7 p.m. Suddenly, Shivram came out of hiding and attacked the former with a sharp blade before throwing him into the canal.

The family, however, complained to the police after they failed to trace Narendra this morning. Police later recovered Narendra’s decomposed body from the canal and sent it for autopsy.

Accused Shivram has been arrested and he will be produced before the court on Saturday, said Sadar PS IIC Santoshini Oram.