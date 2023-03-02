Youth Slits Girl’s Throat In Broad Daylight In Gunupur
Gunupur: A Plus II girl student sustained serious injuries after a youth allegedly slit her throat in broad daylight hardly a few meters away from her college on Thursday.
As per reports, the incident occurred when the victim was leaving her college after appearing for the annual exam.
While the accused youth has been detained, the girl student is reportedly shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur, said sources.
