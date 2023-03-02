Youth Slits Girl's Throat
State

Youth Slits Girl’s Throat In Broad Daylight In Gunupur

By Pragativadi News Service
14

Gunupur: A Plus II girl student sustained serious injuries after a youth allegedly slit her throat in broad daylight hardly a few meters away from her college on Thursday.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the victim was leaving her college after appearing for the annual exam.

While the accused youth has been detained, the girl student is reportedly shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur, said sources.

 

Pragativadi News Service 18202 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking