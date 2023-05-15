Youth Shot At over previous enmity In Khurdha

Khurdha: A youth was shot at by an unidentified person near Panabaraja square in Khurdha district.

The victim was injured as Babloo of the same locality. He was admitted first to Khurda district headquarters hospital and later shifted to Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.

His condition is stated to be critical as he suffered the bullet injuries on his chest. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and started investigation

The exact reason behind the shooting is unclear. However, past enmity over drugs business is said to be reason of the firing.

Babloo was earlier arrested for drug dealing and returned from jail a few days ago.

Police are investigating the matter from various aspects.