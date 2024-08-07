Youth Shot at in Odisha’s Balasore, Hospitalised

Balasore: A youth sustained critical injuries after being shot at near Balia under Sahadevkhunta police limits in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Manoranjan Bindhani (34).

As per reports, two miscreants came and opened fire at Manoranjan while he was returning from the ‘Hind gym’. As he grabbed the gun, one of the bullets went out and another hit his nose slightly.

After firing, they fled from the spot.

Manoranjan was rescued and admitted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Though the exact reason behind the firing is unascertained, it is suspected that the incident occurred due to extortion or past enmity.

Meanwhile, the Sahadevkhunta police have launched an investigation into this matter.