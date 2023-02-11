Youth Shot At In Gajapati Over Sorcery Suspicion, Critical

Gajapati: A youth sustained critical bullet injury after being shot at by miscreants over suspicion of practicing sorcery.

The incident was reported from Ghodapanka village under Adva police limits in Gajapati district.

According to reports, two bike-borne miscreants allegedly opened fire at the youth. Subsequently, he sustained grievous injuries.

The injured person was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.