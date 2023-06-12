Youth Shot At By Friend In Keonjhar

Harichandanpur (Keonjhar): A youth was critically injured after being shot at by one of this friend following an altercation in Harichandanpur area of Keonjhar district.

The victim has been identified as Purnachandra Das, son of Madan Mohan Das of Singhabilla village within Harichandanpur police station limits and the accused identified as Binod Patra of the same village.

According to sources, both Purnchandra and Binod work in Bangalore. A few months ago, Binod eloped with a girl from Dhenkikote area of Keonjhar district and took her to Bangalore. After staying with her for a few days, Binod started to torture her.

With on other options left, the young woman managed to escaped and started staying with her mother in Bhubaneswar.

Suspecting the Purnachandra had helped her flee, Binod called Purnachandra to have a drink together this evening. Following this, Punachandra came on his bike to pick up Binod.

While sitting on the pillion seat, Binod pulled out a gun and shot Purnachandra on the head from close range. As a result, the Purnachandra fell from the bike and Binod, in the meanwhile, fled from the scene.

Hearing the sound of gunshots, some local people reached the spot; rescued Purnachandra, and brought him to Harichandanpur Health Center.

On receiving the news, the police also rushed to the spot and started investigation, but the accused is still at large.