Youth sent to jail for blackmailing, making obscene pictures of his girlfriend viral on social media

Pipili: A youth has been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly blackmailing his girlfriend and making some of her obscene pictures viral on social media. The incident has been reported from Odisha’s Pipili area.

According to reports, the accused youth has been identified as Akash Pradhan (26) of Nabaratnapur village under Aska police station limits in Ganjam district.

As per the complaint, Akash developed acquaintance with a 21-year-old girl from Pipili area through social media. Soon their relationship developed into love. On the pretext of marriage, Akash also maintained physical relationship with the girl.

The victim has alleged that on November 15 last year Akash spiked her drink at a hotel room in Berhampur and outraged her modesty.

During the period, Akash also borrowed a total of Rs 70,000 from the victim on various occasion. However, when the victim asked to return the money, Akash started blackmailing her by showing intimate photos of their private moments.

The girl had lodged a complaint with the Pipili police station alleging that Akash uploaded her obscene photo on Facebook.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, Pipili police station registered a case (391/2021) under Sections 376, 328 and 420 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act and arrested Akash yesterday. He was produced before Pipili court today and remanded custody in Nimapada sub-jail after his bail plea was rejected.