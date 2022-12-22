Youth Run Over By Train In Bolangir

Bolangir: A youth was run over by a train near Bongomunda Gate at Kantbanji Town in Bolangir District on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sadanand Bhakta.

According to reports, the incident occured while Sadanand had gone near the railway tracks when he was hit by a train from the rear killing him on the spot.

The matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.