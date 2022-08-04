Youth Robbed Of Rs 10 Lakh At Gunpoint In Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified armed miscreants looted cash worth Rs 10 lakh from youth in Simulia locality of Balasore district.

The victim has been identified as Rakesh Samal, a local resident.

According to reports, the incident occured while Rakesh was on his way to the bank with cash when he was intercepted by four bike-borne miscreants near Dungura market under Simulia police limits.

Thereafter, they took Rakesh at gunpoint and threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon before decamping with Rs 10 lakh cash from the victim’s possession.

Later, some locals tried to overpower the robbers but in vain. They left a bike and managed to escape from the spot.

On being informed, police arrived at the spot and seized the bike. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab the culprits involved.