Youth Rapes Step-Mother After Killing Father Over Family Dispute In Jajpur

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly hacked his father with an axe to death over family dispute at Champajhar village under Tamaka police station in Jajpur district on Monday.

The 28-year- accused Lubu Hembram also allegedly raped his step mother when she resisted the brutal attack on his father. His step mother Shanti Hembram lodged a complaint with police in this regard.

Police arrested the accused and seized the body of his father identified as Sada Hembram for post-mortem. Police also seized the axe used in the crime.

A scientific team rushed to the crime spot and launched investigation.

The accused confessed to have committed the crime over land dispute.

According to police, accused Lubu, who was staying with his family in Tamaka, had a long-standing family feud with his father and step mother.

Police, meanwhile, sent Lubu and her step-mother for medical examination.