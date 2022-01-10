“Youth Power is supreme,” says Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

Bhubaneswar: The Power, Potential, Perfection, Proactiveness and fortitude of youths are unique and unparallel, observed Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal. Inaugurating the 21st International Youth Web Conference hosted by International Indecency Prevention Movement (IIPM), Prof. Lal attributed youth’s strength as solid and supreme. They are quite capable to fight Corona out, he added.

Lauding the topic of the conference, “Youth’s Mandate to keep up Mental Health and Mass Morale during Pandemic,” Prof. Lal appealed the youngsters to spread Peace, Plurality, Positivity, Perseverance and spirituality among the common masses in the society during the current Pandemic period.

Delivering her welcome address, Director of IIPM and Chairperson of the Conference Dr Arundhati Debi, expected youths to be honest, sincere, disciplined, peaceful, lovable, co –operative and helpful. Dr Debi gave a clarion call to young masses across the Globe to rise upto the occasion and extend helping hands to the vulnerable sections of the Society to keep up their mental health during ongoing corona catastrophe.

Guest of Honour and Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi advised Youths to take precaution and prevention and remain away from distress and depression. USA based young Entrepreneur Anubhav Mishra observed that the Pandemic has thrown open myriad of opportunities to think of out of the box, go for innovations, display of inner energies and trust on self strength. The Souvenir of the Conference “The Yuba Surya” was released during the occasion.

The Online conclave was attended by Representatives of Sovaniya Andolan in different countries, prominent non resident Odias and eminent intellectuals as well as scholars from all over the world. Hundreds of viewers witnessed the Live Streaming of the Mega Event through Social Networks.

Initiating the debate at the plenary session, Prof Kalikinkar Pattanayak exudes confidence that Youths can do wonder and miracle and have the guts to transform and Reform the society. Senior Advocate of Supreme Court Soumyajit Pani pointed out several positive outcomes of the restrictions during the Pandemic. Eminent Physician from Australia Dr Nalini Pati urges Youths to engross in mindfulness and engage mind in positive thoughts avoiding stress and depression. Dr Tanmay Panda from Canada underlined that spiritual and divine knowledge is necessary for youths to overcome the hazards of Pandemic.

Dr Usha Rout from U.K. recommended that youths to be taken into confidence in decision making, finding solutions and managing disasters during Pandemic. Mentioning that Pandemic has created opportunity to raise mental Health, Siba Ranjan Biswal from Manchester stressed on the need of self care and intra motivation. Dr Bhagyashree Singh from U.K. emphasised on the longstanding persistence of physical disorder during Post Covid Period and finding their cure. Narrating Corona as a war between discipline and indiscipline, Dr Sitansu Sekhar Nanda from South Korea pleaded youths to remain cool, clam, composed, contented and disciplined. Young panellist Priyanka Priyadarshini strongly argued to use our age old traditional methods of treatment and Ayurvedic medicines for corona victims. Dr Ram Prasad Mohanty from Australia wanted youths to get away from depression, loneliness and Panic and look at the brighter side and positiveness of the problem like how pandemic has brought all of us from different parts of the world together and taught us to care and share among each other. Sujit Routray from Bengaluru prescribed for spreading motivation through social media, maintaining mental health through charitable organisations like Sovaniya and contemplating innovations in policies. Prem Nepak from Newzealand suggested to keep a close track on mental health of our near and dear youngsters and counsel them properly. Advising to be vigilant and not to get scarry, Dr Tapan Kumar Mahanta from Oman informed that our body has the immense capability to neutralise the substitute mutant like omicron. Advocate Biraja Mohapatra from New Delhi Wished youths to be in good health to face the Pandemic boldly. Senior member of IIPM Indramani Nayak presented vote of thanks. Ace anchor from Singapore Banojini Nayak conducted and co – ordinated the entire session smoothly. Nandan Dwibedi managed the Digital control desk ably.

Sovaniya Bahini kept the audience spellbound by their opening song ‘Oh Youth.’ Khirabditanaya Jena presented scintillating musical number entitled Surjya Senani Ame on the theme of Sovaniya Movement. Distinguished dignitaries present include Dr Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Krupanidhi Biswal, Ravi Mahapatra, Akshay Mohanty, Dr. Anita Panda, Mamata Pradhan, Krushna Kumar, Nirakar Beura, Umakant Bhuyan, Dr.Pravati Panigrahi, Reeta Patra, Kasturika Patnaik, Sunanda Mishra Panda, Cheeranjiv Swain, Satyabrata Mohanty, Sreemarani Das, Dr Rabinarayan Behera, Kaveri Behera, Manoj Nayak and Pradipta Kumar Mishra.