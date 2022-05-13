Youth posing as Maoist held for extortion bid from contractor in Kalahandi

Golamunda: Police in Kalahandi district have arrested a youth for trying to extort money from a contractor posing as a Maoist.

The arrested youth was identified as Subash Majhi (36), of Pitaguda village under Golamunda police station limits in the district.

According to reports, Majhi posing as a Maoist had threatened a contractor to extort money from him. However, on the basis of a complaint, police apprehended him and seized a country-made firearm from his possession..

A case (86/2022) has been registered with Golamunda police in this regard and the accused forwarded to the court, the police said.