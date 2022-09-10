Youth Pleading For Euthanasia Kills Self

Balasore: A 25-year-old youth, Bijaya Jena of Varunsingh panchayat under Khantapada police limits died by suicide. Jena had consumed poison following which he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

The youth was left disabled after a severe accident near Kuruda, five years back. He was immobile because of a spinal injury. Jena was pleading for euthanasia, out of pain.

A couple of days back he consumed poison and recorded a video in which he shared his feelings and desire to die. The youth succumbed today in the hospital.