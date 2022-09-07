Youth Murders Mother
State

Youth Murders Mother Over Property Dispute In Ganjam

By Pragativadi News Service
Berhampur: A youth allegedly murdered his mother over a property dispute at Uladana village under Tarasingi police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Srimati Nayak.

According to reports, a verbal spat broke out between the Srimati and his son Santosh following a property dispute. Later it escalated into a heated argument and eventually took a violent turn after Santosh strangled Srimati leading to her death on the spot.

On getting the information, Tarasingi police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused.

Pragativadi News Service
