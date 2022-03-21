Youth missing on Holi found dead, family alleged murder

Bhubaneswar: A youth from Mahisakhala slum in ward no 56 of Bhubaneswar who had gone missing on Holi was found dead today.

The body has been recovered from Bankual ghat of Kuakhai river in the Odisha capital on Monday morning.

The family of the deceased has alleged that he has been murdered. The actual cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

On getting the information, the cops arrived at the spot and recovered the body. A probe has been initiated into the matter.