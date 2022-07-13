Youth Meets Watery Grave While Fishing In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A youth met with a watery grave in a nullah while fishing in Korukonda block of Malkangiri district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Gouda, from MV-31 village.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Jagannath had gone fishing in nullah near the village when he was swept away in the current and went missing.

On being informed, firefighters arrived at the spot, launched a rescue operation, and fished his body out.

Following the incident, a pal of gloom descended on the village.