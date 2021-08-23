Youth Makes Abortive Bid To End Life In Balasore

Balasore: A youth on Monday made an abortive bid to end his life by jumping before a running train In Balasore district.

The youth has been identified as Manoj Nayak Laxmidaspur village in Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

Reportedly, Manoj took the extreme step after failing a love relationship. Manoj, who laid down on the railway tracks near Soro railway station, eventually got scared when the train approached and attempted to run away. However, the train hit him leaving him with injuries.

Manoj was immediately rescued and rushed to Soro hospital. Later he was shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.