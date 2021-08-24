Youth Kills Uncle, Aunt In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A youth allegedly killed his uncle and aunty at Deuraidihi village under Tiring Police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Jogendra Hansda and Nani Hansda.

According to reports, the youth attacked his paternal uncle, the elder brother of his father, and his wife with a digging bar (sabala).

Resultantly the two succumbed to the injury. Following the incident, the accused, identified as Majha Hansda surrendered at the Police Station.

After getting information, Police reached the spot and seized the bodies. A case has been launched in this connection and further investigation is underway.