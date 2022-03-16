Youth Kills Self In After losing Money In Online Trading

Balasore: A youth allegedly took his own life on Tuesday after losing money in online trading. The incident from Ambaliatha village under Jaleswar block of Balasore district.

The victim has been identified as Soumitra Nandy.

Soumitra was doing online trading along with some of his friends. However, he was incurring all the losses as he had linked his own bank account to fund the trading for the entire group.

After suffering a series of setbacks, Soumitra requested his friends not to use his account anymore in online trading. However, they reportedly responded little to his pleas and continued with the buy and sell game. When Soumitra refused to cooperate, his friends reportedly blackmailed him to pay a hefty amount for the huge loss.

Soumitra was extremely depressed and took his own life.