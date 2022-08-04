Youth Kills Self By Jumping In Front Of Train

Bhubaneswar: A 21-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train near Patia railway station here on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Partha Narayan Das of Lambhitala village under Brahmagiri police limits in Puri district. He was working as a video editor in a media house in the city.

Partha was staying at a rented accommodation at Prashanti Vihar near KIIT square.

While the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth took the extreme step due to some financial issues.