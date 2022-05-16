Youth Kills Mother After She Refuses To Give Money

Angul: A youth allegedly killed his mother after she refused to give him money. The incident was reported from Bagadiha village under Chendipada police limits in Angul district.

The deceased has been identified as Binapani Dehuri.

According to reports, an altercation erupted between accused Tusarkanta Dehury and her mother after the former refused to give money to him. The situation took an ugly turn after Tusarkanta, in a fit of rage, thrashed her to death. While the woman died on the spot, Tusar fled soon after the incident.

Later the matter came to the fore after their neighbours peeked into a breach of Bina’s house and found her lying on the veranda. They immediately informed the local police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused.