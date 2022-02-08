Youth Kills Father In Dhenkanal For Refusing To Buy Him Bike

Dhenkanal: A youth allegedly killed his father for refusing to buy him a motorcycle at Korian Juanga slum in Dhenkanal district.

As per information, the youth was demanding his father to buy him a motorcycle for a long time. But, his father refused to do so. Irked over the matter youth allegedly killed his father by slitting his throat.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and arrested two persons including the accused son while they were on their way to burn the body.

Later, police recovered the body and send the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.